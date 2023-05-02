WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

WisdomTree Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $912.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.98. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. WisdomTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About WisdomTree

WT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.