Wildcat Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,233,581 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Communications makes up about 2.3% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Consolidated Communications worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,065,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 137,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,659,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cerberus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 994,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNSL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 290,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,206. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter.

CNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

