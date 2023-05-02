WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.90.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $174.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.67. WEX has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,782,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in WEX by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

