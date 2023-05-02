Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) traded down 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.80. 2,365,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,008,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

