West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Director Thomas W. Hofmann Sells 1,212 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WSTGet Rating) Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WST stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.90. The company had a trading volume of 171,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,556. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.95 and a 200 day moving average of $278.62. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WSTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 19.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 463.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

