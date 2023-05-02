West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Director Thomas W. Hofmann Sells 1,212 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.2 %

WST stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.90. The company had a trading volume of 171,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,556. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.95 and a 200 day moving average of $278.62. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 19.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 463.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

