Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.39-3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.82.

WELL stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. 2,531,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 244.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 762.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Welltower by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

