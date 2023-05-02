Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently:

5/2/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $280.00.

4/25/2023 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

4/24/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $218.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $245.00.

4/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/20/2023 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $210.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $275.00 to $257.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $225.00 to $215.00.

4/19/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $223.00 to $217.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $192.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

3/8/2023 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

3/6/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $200.00 to $218.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.31. 127,270,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,584,469. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $318.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

