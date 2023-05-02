Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/26/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $81.00.
- 4/26/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $64.00 to $77.00.
- 4/26/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $74.00 to $84.00.
- 4/26/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $85.00.
- 4/26/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $84.00.
- 4/26/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $105.00.
- 4/20/2023 – Tenet Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2023 – Tenet Healthcare is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2023 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 3/10/2023 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of THC traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.19. 345,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,672. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.
Further Reading
