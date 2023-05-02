Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to C$215.00 at ATB Capital

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$153.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$148.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$175.00.
Waste Connections Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$188.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$186.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.99. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$148.05 and a 12-month high of C$196.65.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
