Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,375. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.