Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at $9,312,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,249 shares of company stock worth $6,347,724. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile



Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

