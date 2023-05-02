W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $760.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $704.88.

NYSE:GWW opened at $695.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $671.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $615.61. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

