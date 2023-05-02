W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises about 1.5% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,069,000 after buying an additional 968,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after buying an additional 704,176 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. 929,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $56.04 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

