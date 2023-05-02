Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,434,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.70.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $379.86 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.13. The company has a market capitalization of $362.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

