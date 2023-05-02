Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Vista Outdoor has set its FY23 guidance at $6.05-6.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.05-$6.30 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also

