Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Vista Outdoor has set its FY23 guidance at $6.05-6.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.05-$6.30 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vista Outdoor Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
