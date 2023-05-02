Viemed Healthcare (VMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMD opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $427.69 million, a PE ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

Insider Transactions at Viemed Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Viemed Healthcare

In related news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 12,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $162,328.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,897.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,589,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

