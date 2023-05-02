VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 11.8% in April

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 124,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,351. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $57.22 and a one year high of $72.33. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,215.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -4,159.42%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

