Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.66. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 170,017 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

