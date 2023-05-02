Vermilion Energy (VET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $620.75 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 37.69%. On average, analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

VET opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.21. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on VET. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after buying an additional 284,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 863,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 133,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 92.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 706,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 340,151 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

