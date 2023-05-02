Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider William J. Sandborn Sells 10,790 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $39.15. 486,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ventyx Biosciences

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.