Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.53 Per Share

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vector Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LON VCAP opened at GBX 37.47 ($0.47) on Tuesday. Vector Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.28 ($0.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.81.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. Vector Capital Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

