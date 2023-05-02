Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.53 Per Share

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Vector Capital Stock Performance
Shares of LON VCAP opened at GBX 37.47 ($0.47) on Tuesday. Vector Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.28 ($0.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.81.
About Vector Capital
