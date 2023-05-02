Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.44

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.44 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 103032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Articles

