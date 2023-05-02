Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Takes $262,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in General Electric by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

