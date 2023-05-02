Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 51 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

NYSE:NOC opened at $462.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.02.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.