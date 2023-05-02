Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 1,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.