Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

