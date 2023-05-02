Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 35,953 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

