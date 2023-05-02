Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $357,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,863 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $192,308,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.4 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

