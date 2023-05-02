Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $232.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,746 shares of company stock worth $42,795,795. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

