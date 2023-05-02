Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.99 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

VRNS stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

