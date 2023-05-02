Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.12

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 26110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $687.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Varex Imaging by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 169,816 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 144,248 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.