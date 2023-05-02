Vapotherm (VAPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Vapotherm to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Vapotherm has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 1,250.70% and a negative net margin of 169.55%. The company had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 million. On average, analysts expect Vapotherm to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vapotherm Price Performance
NYSE VAPO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 89,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,304. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $27.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vapotherm
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 180.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after buying an additional 993,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 1,598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 927,944 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 963,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vapotherm by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 50,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.
Vapotherm Company Profile
Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.
