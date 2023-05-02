Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in April

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the March 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLPF remained flat at $1.98 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Vanquis Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Vanquis Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

