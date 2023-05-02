Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 30.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $324,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The company has a market cap of $284.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

