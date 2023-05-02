Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.6% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $284.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

