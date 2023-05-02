Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,880,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.81. 3,620,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.22.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

