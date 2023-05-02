Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 178.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VOOV stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.20. 39,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.71. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $154.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.