Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,604 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,327,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.53. 258,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

