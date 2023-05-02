Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.60. 608,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,114. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

