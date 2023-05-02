Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,581,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 86,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $190.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $209.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.92 and its 200-day moving average is $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.