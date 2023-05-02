Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 415.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

