Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VUG traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.00. The stock had a trading volume of 161,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

