VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stake Cut by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

