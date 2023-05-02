Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $151.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.64.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $115.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

