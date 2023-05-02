Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $151.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.64.
Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $115.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39.
Institutional Trading of Valero Energy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
