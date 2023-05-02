Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Up to $59.51

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.51, but opened at $62.24. Valaris shares last traded at $57.85, with a volume of 89,551 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VAL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $433.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares in the company, valued at $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

