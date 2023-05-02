Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $243.59 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 875.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 203.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

