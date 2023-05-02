UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Rating Reiterated by SpectralCast

SpectralCast reiterated their maintains rating on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.03.

NYSE UWMC opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. UWM has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $553.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. UWM’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 807.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

