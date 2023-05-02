US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,343,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,325,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.15, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.98. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $290.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

