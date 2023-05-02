US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $105.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,999,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,078,543. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

