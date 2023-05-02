US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,716 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 863.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.15.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

